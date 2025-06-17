Procurement is a strategic partner for business: MHP Procurement Conference 2025 will be held in Kyiv

It is important for MHP to make the business around it successful, helping hundreds of business partners to develop and make a greater contribution to the Ukrainian economy.

That is why the global goal of the conference is to strengthen Ukrainian business by increasing the efficiency of procurement throughout the country.

The speakers of the conference include top experts from MHP, KSE, DTEK, EBRD, DOT (State Operator of the Rear) and other companies.

After a successful event in 2024, which brought together more than 150 participants, the conference returns with a new scale and even greater focus on transforming procurement processes in business.

The theme of the conference — "Procurement — a strategic partner for business" — emphasizes the evolution of the procurement function, which has moved from an operational role to an important part of strategic management and contributes to improving the efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness of companies.

MHP Procurement Conference 2025 program:

• global procurement trends for the next 3-5 years;

• adapted procurement strategies in the context of war;

• practical cases of leading Ukrainian companies;

• panel discussions on security, finance, talent search and the role of procurement as a business driver;

The focus of discussions is on how companies adapt procurement processes to modern challenges, form effective teams and build a proactive approach in the field of procurement.

"Our goal is to show that an effectively organized procurement process is able to create additional value for business. We will share our own developments and practical experience, which will contribute to the development and scaling of procurement functions in companies," says Dmytro Ptashnyk, Director of the Procurement Department of MHP.

As in the past year, all funds raised from ticket sales will be used to help the military in the fight against the enemy.

The program of the event and registration at link.

Reference about the organizer of the event

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies.

It has production facilities in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe.

It unites more than 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad and is among the best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to more than 80 countries around the world.

The land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine.

The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector for 2024, and is among the TOP 5 largest investors in the country.

As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Mʼyasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

MHP also has a Culinary Center.

Together with the strategic partner Charitable Foundation "MHP - Community", the company develops communities. For individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans, their families and those who are waiting for loved ones from the front, the company implements the "MHP Next Door" program. The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.