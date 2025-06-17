$41.530.08
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
08:28 AM • 7330 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
06:29 AM • 23324 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 41354 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 99680 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 90821 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 120598 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 106276 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 102554 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 175457 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82296 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Advertisement
Procurement is a strategic partner for business: MHP Procurement Conference 2025 will be held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

On July 17, 2025, the MHP Procurement Conference 2025 will be held in Kyiv. The organizer is MHP, an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies.

Procurement is a strategic partner for business: MHP Procurement Conference 2025 will be held in Kyiv

It is important for MHP to make the business around it successful, helping hundreds of business partners to develop and make a greater contribution to the Ukrainian economy.

That is why the global goal of the conference is to strengthen Ukrainian business by increasing the efficiency of procurement throughout the country.

The speakers of the conference include top experts from MHP, KSE, DTEK, EBRD, DOT (State Operator of the Rear) and other companies.

After a successful event in 2024, which brought together more than 150 participants, the conference returns with a new scale and even greater focus on transforming procurement processes in business.

The theme of the conference — "Procurement — a strategic partner for business" — emphasizes the evolution of the procurement function, which has moved from an operational role to an important part of strategic management and contributes to improving the efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness of companies.

MHP Procurement Conference 2025 program:

• global procurement trends for the next 3-5 years;

• adapted procurement strategies in the context of war;

• practical cases of leading Ukrainian companies;

• panel discussions on security, finance, talent search and the role of procurement as a business driver;

The focus of discussions is on how companies adapt procurement processes to modern challenges, form effective teams and build a proactive approach in the field of procurement.

"Our goal is to show that an effectively organized procurement process is able to create additional value for business. We will share our own developments and practical experience, which will contribute to the development and scaling of procurement functions in companies," says Dmytro Ptashnyk, Director of the Procurement Department of MHP.

As in the past year, all funds raised from ticket sales will be used to help the military in the fight against the enemy.

The program of the event and registration at link

Reference about the organizer of the event

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies.

It has production facilities in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe.

It unites more than 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad and is among the best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to more than 80 countries around the world.

The land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine.

The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector for 2024, and is among the TOP 5 largest investors in the country.

As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Mʼyasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

MHP also has a Culinary Center.

Together with the strategic partner Charitable Foundation "MHP - Community", the company develops communities. For individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans, their families and those who are waiting for loved ones from the front, the company implements the "MHP Next Door" program. The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Yuriy Kosiuk
DTEK
Forbes
Ukraine
Kyiv
