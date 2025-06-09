Prisoner exchange: Ombudsman Lubinets showed an emotional video of the return of soldiers

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, shared emotional footage from another exchange of prisoners of war between russia and Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ombudsman.

Details

The vast majority of those who returned were in Russian captivity since 2022. There are those who were captured in the first days of the full-scale invasion. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, the Territorial Defense, the police, etc.

Also among those exchanged were soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces and the Marine Corps who defended Mariupol in 2022.

In addition, Lubinets published a video of a released soldier's phone conversation with his mother.

Mom is the dearest thing I have. Thank you for being there - said the soldier.

The first call on native land, filled with joy and happiness. May every mother wait for the long-awaited news. We work for this every day - Lubinets wrote.

Recall

On Monday, June 9, an exchange of prisoners of war began, which will last several days. First of all, the wounded, seriously wounded and those under 25 years of age are returned.