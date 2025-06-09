$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 468 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 1998 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 5536 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 19098 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 18931 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 25385 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 78243 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73692 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45555 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46029 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Publications
Exclusives
Prisoner exchange: Ombudsman Lubinets showed an emotional video of the return of soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

Dmytro Lubinets shared footage of the prisoner exchange. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and border guards who had been in captivity since 2022.

Prisoner exchange: Ombudsman Lubinets showed an emotional video of the return of soldiers

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, shared emotional footage from another exchange of prisoners of war between russia and Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ombudsman.

Details

The vast majority of those who returned were in Russian captivity since 2022. There are those who were captured in the first days of the full-scale invasion. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, the Territorial Defense, the police, etc. 

Also among those exchanged were soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces and the Marine Corps who defended Mariupol in 2022.

In addition, Lubinets published a video of a released soldier's phone conversation with his mother.

Mom is the dearest thing I have. Thank you for being there

- said the soldier.

The first call on native land, filled with joy and happiness. May every mother wait for the long-awaited news. We work for this every day

- Lubinets wrote.

Recall

On Monday, June 9, an exchange of prisoners of war began, which will last several days. First of all, the wounded, seriously wounded and those under 25 years of age are returned.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
