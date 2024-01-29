Princess Wales discharged from hospital two weeks after surgery

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 79115 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119465 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123916 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165750 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268744 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177010 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238544 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101565 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 72951 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 46444 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 42299 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 55144 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268744 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238544 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235370 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119465 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100800 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101204 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118286 views
Princess Wales discharged from hospital two weeks after surgery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26800 views

Princess Kate returned home two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery in a London hospital. Meanwhile, King Charles remains in the hospital after being treated for a prostate problem.

In mid-January, 42-year-old Kate Middleton, wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery in a private clinic in London and has been treated in the hospital since then. Recently, doctors allowed her to leave the hospital, and now the Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

British Princess Kate returned home after a long hospital stay.

According to Kensington Palace, Princess Catherine - better known as Kate Middleton - underwent routine abdominal surgery at a private clinic in London on January 16. The royal family did not provide any details about the reason for the surgery, but it is now known that the 42-year-old is recovering "well.

Kensington Palace said that the Prince and Princess of Wales would like to express their "deepest gratitude" to the medical team at the central London hospital and for the "good wishes they have received from around the world.

AddendumAddendum

King Charles III remains in hospital after being treated for a benign prostate problem, according to the National Health Service. The plan for King Charles, 75, to undergo a "corrective procedure" for his prostate was made public as a way to encourage other men to get their prostates checked.The NHS website recorded a surge in searches for prostate enlargement and King was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.

Recall

Frederick X became King of Denmark after Queen Margrethe II abdicated. Thousands of people witnessed the historic moment in Copenhagen.

