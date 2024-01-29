Princess Wales discharged from hospital two weeks after surgery

In mid-January, 42-year-old Kate Middleton, wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery in a private clinic in London and has been treated in the hospital since then. Recently, doctors allowed her to leave the hospital, and now the Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

British Princess Kate returned home after a long hospital stay.

According to Kensington Palace, Princess Catherine - better known as Kate Middleton - underwent routine abdominal surgery at a private clinic in London on January 16. The royal family did not provide any details about the reason for the surgery, but it is now known that the 42-year-old is recovering "well.

Kensington Palace said that the Prince and Princess of Wales would like to express their "deepest gratitude" to the medical team at the central London hospital and for the "good wishes they have received from around the world.

King Charles III remains in hospital after being treated for a benign prostate problem, according to the National Health Service. The plan for King Charles, 75, to undergo a "corrective procedure" for his prostate was made public as a way to encourage other men to get their prostates checked.The NHS website recorded a surge in searches for prostate enlargement and King was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.

