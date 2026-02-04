$43.190.22
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Virgin Atlantic has resumed selling the Fly Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, which became popular thanks to Princess Diana. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.

Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online again

In recent days, news has been gaining popularity in the information space that the airline "Virgin Atlantic" has resumed sales of the navy blue Fly Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, which gained worldwide popularity in the 1990s after being repeatedly worn by Princess Diana. This is reported by UNN with reference to Virginatlantic.

The new release was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the princess's first appearance in this outfit — November 20, 1995. After the start of sales, the sweatshirt caused a stir among buyers and was sold out in record time. Due to increased demand, the company decided to reopen sales of the model.

The sweatshirt is currently available on the Virgin Atlantic Retail Therapy online platform, which is operated by Tourvest. The product costs $80 for the adult version and $65 for the children's version.

Prince Harry spoke at the Diana Award ceremony, his brother William did not attend the event11.09.25, 16:35 • 3968 views

In addition to the commercial component, the sale also has a charitable purpose. From each purchased sweatshirt, $14 will be directed to the international organization Save the Children, which works with children in humanitarian crises.

The history of the iconic clothing dates back to the 1980s. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson gave the sweatshirt to Princess Diana, after which it became one of her favorite elements of everyday wardrobe. The princess's trips to the gym, where she combined the sweatshirt with sports shorts, made the image especially recognizable.

There is a version that the princess's regular appearance in this sweatshirt was intentional. Allegedly, the princess did not accidentally repeat the image to reduce the interest of paparazzi: monotonous shots lost commercial attractiveness for tabloids.

Rare Dom Pérignon champagne from Charles and Diana's wedding failed to sell at auction11.12.25, 20:51 • 4422 views

This version was later confirmed by the princess's personal trainer, Jenny Rivett, to whom Lady Di gave the original sweatshirt. According to her, the princess believed that public attention should be focused on much more important things than her appearance, and deliberately tried to reduce media pressure.

In 2019, Princess Diana's original sweatshirt was sold at auction for $53,532, finally cementing its status not just as a piece of clothing, but as a part of history. 

Stanislav Karmazin

