President Zelenskyy approved the appointment of Cherevashenko as the new commander of unmanned air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of Yuriy Cherevashenko for the position of commander of unmanned air defense systems. The corresponding order has already been signed by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, I approved the appointment of the commander of unmanned air defense systems. The corresponding order has already been signed by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. Yuriy Cherevashenko participated in the creation of the first group of mobile air defense rapid response brigades, dealt with interceptor drones, and in his new position, he is to scale up the development of the unmanned component in the Air Force. - Zelenskyy reported.

He noted that many tasks for the new leader were approved at the Staff meeting.

"It is important to actively implement drones, namely interceptor drones, and strengthen our air defense system with the latest weapons," Zelenskyy added.

Supplement

It is known from open sources that Colonel Yuriy Cherevashenko held the position of Head of the Development Department, Deputy Commander of Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command of unmanned air defense systems. In particular, a concept for destroying enemy drones with helicopters is being developed.