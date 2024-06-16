President: Russia has abducted 20 thousand Ukrainian children

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139715 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138496 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152329 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 206957 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 243649 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150805 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370673 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183098 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149938 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 139715 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119635 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138496 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132243 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152329 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11042 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12364 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16526 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17779 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30914 views
President: Russia has abducted 20 thousand Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102227 views

Russia has kidnapped 20,000 Ukrainian children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

President: Russia has abducted 20 thousand Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had abducted 20 thousand Ukrainian children. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

"It's hard for people in Ukraine. And in any case, everyone is tired because of the war. And this is a fact, it is understandable. But for us it is a matter of survival. The Russians came in, taking lives of people with their military, you saw it. They raped women and children. They stole 20 thousand children. Imagine that," Zelensky said.

At the Global Peace Summit, a thematic session on the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula was held in a closed session, which focused on the return of Ukrainian children, civilians, and prisoners of war. The moderators and keynote speakers at the session were Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

After the event, Trudeau said that Canada would host a working group on the humanitarian dimension in the coming months. https://unn.ua/news/pidsumky-hlobalnoho-samitu-kanada-naiblyzhchymy-misiatsiamy-pryime-robochu-hrupu-z-humanitarnoho-vymiru

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

