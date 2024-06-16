President: Russia has abducted 20 thousand Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had abducted 20 thousand Ukrainian children. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

"It's hard for people in Ukraine. And in any case, everyone is tired because of the war. And this is a fact, it is understandable. But for us it is a matter of survival. The Russians came in, taking lives of people with their military, you saw it. They raped women and children. They stole 20 thousand children. Imagine that," Zelensky said.

Recall

At the Global Peace Summit, a thematic session on the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula was held in a closed session, which focused on the return of Ukrainian children, civilians, and prisoners of war. The moderators and keynote speakers at the session were Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

After the event, Trudeau said that Canada would host a working group on the humanitarian dimension in the coming months. https://unn.ua/news/pidsumky-hlobalnoho-samitu-kanada-naiblyzhchymy-misiatsiamy-pryime-robochu-hrupu-z-humanitarnoho-vymiru