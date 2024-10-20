President of Georgia: “Zelensky is fighting for us and will win! We will enter Europe together”
Kyiv • UNN
Salome Zurabishvili addressed the Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, emphasizing the joint fight against Russian aggression. She called on international partners to support Georgia's European integration aspirations.
The President of Georgia calls on Zelensky and international partners to be united. This is reported by Sova news, UNN reports.
Details
President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili addressed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, and international partners, emphasizing the joint fight against Russian aggression. In her address, Zurabishvili noted that the Ukrainian people are fighting not only for their freedom, but also for the freedom of Georgia.
She expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory and said that together they would be able to enter Europe. Zurabishvili also addressed the President of Moldova, wishing her success in the upcoming elections, which could be a day of victory for Moldova and its European ambitions.
The President of Georgia called on international partners, particularly the EU and the US, not to question Georgia's prospects for European integration. She emphasized that the country will become a reliable ally for Europe and America, hoping for support in its European aspirations.