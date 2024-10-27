President announces new support packages from Northern European countries
The President of Ukraine announced cooperation with the Nordic countries in a new format. Defense, political, and economic cooperation with Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland is expected to increase.
In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that next week there will be diplomatic news and new support packages from the countries of Northern Europe, UNN reports.
The Head of State said that next week they would work within a new format - Ukraine plus Northern Europe.
"And within this format, we are constantly increasing our cooperation. Defense, political, economic. And at the heart of it all is our value-based interaction. The way we see life in Europe. The way we want to pass on our Europe to the next generations. Definitely safe, definitely democratic and definitely capable of protecting the interests of Europeans. I am grateful to every country in this format: Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland. Thank you. We expect all partners to support the Victory Plan. They all equally understand the importance of being decisive. They understand that we need to create problems for the aggressor so that Russia loses the opportunity to spoil the life of the world. We will talk with the Nordics about new principled steps that can increase pressure on Russia for this war and for the sake of honest diplomacy. So there should be more diplomatic news and new packages of support for Ukraine next week," the President said.
He added that the key priority is "maintaining our positions in the most difficult areas, supporting our soldiers, domestic weapons production, and in particular, drones.
"Denmark has made significant investments. We are working with our partners to join in. We are working separately at the country level and at the level of the world's largest companies - manufacturers of energy equipment - to strengthen our energy system before winter. This concerns primarily border and frontline communities, our cities such as Sumy, Kharkiv and others that are too close to Russian territory. Government officials and our respective diplomatic representatives, as well as energy companies, have clear tasks, including those related to our partners in Northern Europe. We will strengthen this work," Zelenskyy added.
On October 28-31, the 76th session of the Nordic Council will be held in Reykjavik. The Nordic Council is an organization for coordinating cooperation between the parliaments and governments of the Nordic countries. This year's meeting is dedicated to security in the Arctic.