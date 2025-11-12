$42.010.06
Prepared a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv metro and large shopping malls: FSB resident exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The SBU prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv, planned by an FSB resident from Crimea. He recruited Ukrainians for contract killings of public figures and bombings in shopping malls and the metro.

Prepared a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv metro and large shopping malls: FSB resident exposed

The Security Service prevented new attempts by the FSB to carry out a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv. According to the case materials, the enemy planned contract killings of prominent Ukrainians, explosions in shopping and entertainment centers, and at one of the metro stations in the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Thanks to preemptive actions, the SBU thwarted the enemy's plans and identified the organizer of the contract crimes. He turned out to be a resident of temporarily occupied Crimea, who began working for the Russian special service after the peninsula was seized.

- the message says.

As the investigation established, the suspect was looking for "like-minded people" for their further recruitment into the FSB's agent network.

Among them were his local acquaintances who had Ukrainian citizenship and, due to their age, were not subject to mobilization in Ukraine.

The Security Service documented an attempt to "route" to Kyiv an enemy-recruited resident of the peninsula who crossed the border of our state through third countries.

Upon arrival in the capital of Ukraine, the agent received from the resident from Crimea the coordinates of a cache from which he was to retrieve a Makarov pistol with a loaded magazine.

It was established that the FSB instructed the agent to carry out a contract killing of a media person in Kyiv with this weapon.

He also received a task from the occupiers to prepare terrorist attacks in several capital shopping malls and at a metro station. For this, the agent received instructions for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), hidden in backpacks.

Each explosive device was to be equipped with a mobile phone for remote detonation during rush hour, when the locations would be most crowded.

Thus, the enemy planned to spread panic among the residents of the capital to destabilize the socio-political situation in Kyiv.

The Security Service exposed the agent in advance and documented all his contacts with the FSB, which took place through a resident from Crimea.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have заочно (in absentia) notified the resident of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 2 of Art. 258 (terrorist act);
      • Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

        Since the suspect is in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

        The issue of qualifying the crimes of the agent-performer is being resolved.

        The investigation into all members of the FSB agent network is ongoing.

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        State Border of Ukraine
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Crimea
        Ukraine
        Kyiv