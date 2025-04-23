Preparatory work is underway for a meeting between Putin and Trump - Peskov

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be productive, so preparatory work is underway. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

Details

Asked what the conditions for a meeting between Putin and Trump should be, Peskov replied: "This meeting should be productive. Both Trump and Putin want results. Therefore, preparatory work is underway."

He also commented on whether bilateral relations between the two countries are more important than peace in Ukraine.

These are two completely different problems. On the one hand, bilateral negotiations, on the other hand, the Ukrainian issue. But it is impossible to resolve the conflict with Ukraine without restoring normal relations between Washington and Moscow - Peskov said.

Addition

Peskov said that US President Donald Trump has never set conditions regarding the deadline for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine, and "Russia also believes that such a step would be inappropriate."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a deadline to end the war, but he did not announce the terms.