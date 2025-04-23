Preparatory work is underway for a meeting between Putin and Trump - Peskov

$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15696 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 47907 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35087 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61484 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39136 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 34585 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31837 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34903 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69415 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Popular news

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 29340 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 54954 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

12:15 PM • 12161 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38467 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17265 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 47919 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38594 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 61495 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 55083 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 75696 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Marhanets

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 7660 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17359 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 36744 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 36139 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 65939 views
Preparatory work is underway for a meeting between Putin and Trump - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The spokesman of the Russian dictator said that the meeting between Putin and Trump should be productive, so preparations are underway. He added that it is impossible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine without restoring relations between the US and Russia.

Preparatory work is underway for a meeting between Putin and Trump - Peskov

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be productive, so preparatory work is underway. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

Details

Asked what the conditions for a meeting between Putin and Trump should be, Peskov replied: "This meeting should be productive. Both Trump and Putin want results. Therefore, preparatory work is underway."

He also commented on whether bilateral relations between the two countries are more important than peace in Ukraine.

These are two completely different problems. On the one hand, bilateral negotiations, on the other hand, the Ukrainian issue. But it is impossible to resolve the conflict with Ukraine without restoring normal relations between Washington and Moscow 

- Peskov said.

Addition

Peskov said that US President Donald Trump has never set conditions regarding the deadline for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine, and "Russia also believes that such a step would be inappropriate."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a deadline to end the war, but he did not announce the terms.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
