Prefers temptations in Kazan to the content of the UN Charter: Zelensky on Guterres' visit to BRICS summit
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy criticizes the UN Secretary General's visit to Kazan for the BRICS summit. The Crimean Platform in Latvia brings together 70 delegations to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some UN officials, referring to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, prefer temptations in Kazan to the content of the UN Charter. He said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.
"Today, our Crimean Platform, its parliamentary dimension, is working... There are more than 70 participating delegations. This is a good, broad representation. This year the platform is working in Latvia. Today I addressed the summit participants and called for support for the Victory Plan. I know that the points of the Plan have been discussed in depth and in detail. And it is important that we work with our partners not only at the highest political level to implement the Plan, but also at all political and social levels," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy also noted that today the Crimean platform also worked a lot on the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. In particular, the clause on territorial integrity and implementation of the UN Charter.
He noted that today, on the United Nations Day, it is important that the world does not forget the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the purpose of the organization.
"Even though some of its functionaries prefer the temptations in Kazan to the content of the UN Charter, our world is built in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law have and will continue to matter. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine in this," Zelenskyy said.
Context
On October 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived for an unannounced visit to Kazan, Russia, on the day the three-day BRICS summit began.
The European Commission commented on the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the BRICS summit in Russian cauldrons. The EU believes that Guterres will strengthen calls for Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the aggression and withdraw from Ukraine.
The participants of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia adopted a joint declarationin which they condemned the "illegal sanctions" imposed on various countries. The war in Ukraine was mentioned, but only in one of the paragraphs and with rather vague wording.