Pre-trial restraint for Mazepa: the court refused to challenge the judge

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv refused the defense to remove the investigating judge of the Pechersk Court, Yevhen Khaynatsky, from considering the motion to apply a preventive measure to businessman Igor Mazepa, an UNN correspondent reports.

The motion of the suspect's defense counsel to disqualify the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, Yevhen Khaynatsky, from participating in the consideration of the motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to Igor Mazepa, was denied - Judge Tetiana Ilieva said.

In March 2023, the NABU and the SAPO notified Ilieva of suspicion of illegally lifting the seizure of 110.7 thousand euros and 9.3 thousand dollars, which were seized as part of criminal proceedings in March 2023.

Earlier, the defense of businessman Igor Mazepa filed a motion to recuse a judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv from considering a motion to apply a preventive measure to Mazepa.

The prosecutor's office requests that businessman Mazepa be arrested with bail set at UAH 700 million.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

Three other members of the criminal organization, including the organizer's brother, were also detained in different regions of Ukraine.