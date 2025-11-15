Powerful explosions caused a massive fire in Buenos Aires industrial zone

A large fire broke out in the industrial zone of Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, after a series of powerful explosions. This was reported by Buenos Aires Times, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fire engulfed at least five enterprises, including a chemical production facility and a plastic manufacturing plant. The fire is accompanied by heavy smoke, and a thick black smog hangs over the area.

The explosions and fires breaking out at various factories are enormous. We are trying to bring the fire under control and extinguish it, but so far we have not been able to. - stated the local authorities.

It is indicated that emergency services clarify that at least 15 people were injured. Rescuers continue to work, but have not yet managed to bring the situation under control. Firefighters warn that extinguishing the fire may be delayed due to extremely low visibility and the risk of new outbreaks.

Authorities urged residents of nearby areas to stay indoors and keep windows tightly closed. The causes of the explosions are being investigated.

Recall

On November 5, a powerful explosion occurred at a hydrogen and nitrogen production plant in the American state of Mississippi, leading to an ammonia leak. Residents of nearby areas were ordered to evacuate.

