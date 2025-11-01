Powerful explosion at New Mexico's largest oil refinery: there are casualties

A powerful explosion occurred at the HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery in the American state of New Mexico. This was reported by AP, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that thick smoke spread through some areas of the city of Artesia before crews were able to extinguish the flames. Three people were taken from the scene for medical attention.

Air monitoring at the perimeter of the refinery and in the nearby community found no threat to public safety - said HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery spokeswoman Corinne Smith.

In turn, Eddy County Emergency Manager Jennifer Armendariz said that a landing zone for a medical helicopter had been prepared to evacuate the injured.

For reference

The HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery is the largest in New Mexico. Its crude oil processing capacity is 100,000 barrels per day.

The enterprise serves markets in the southwestern United States, processing oil obtained from the Permian Basin, which is one of the busiest in the world.

HF Sinclair, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, also owns and operates refineries in Kansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Washington, and Utah.

Recall

A powerful explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in Tennessee, killing 18 people.

A deadly explosion occurred at a plant in the United States: what is known about the incident in Louisville