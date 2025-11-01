$42.080.01
October 31, 08:50 PM • 12574 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 25926 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 27521 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 27642 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 31150 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 29173 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 47665 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20940 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 41859 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17622 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Powerful explosion at New Mexico's largest oil refinery: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

An explosion occurred at the HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery in New Mexico. Three people were taken to the hospital, and there is no threat to public safety.

Powerful explosion at New Mexico's largest oil refinery: there are casualties

A powerful explosion occurred at the HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery in the American state of New Mexico. This was reported by AP, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that thick smoke spread through some areas of the city of Artesia before crews were able to extinguish the flames. Three people were taken from the scene for medical attention.

Air monitoring at the perimeter of the refinery and in the nearby community found no threat to public safety

- said HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery spokeswoman Corinne Smith.

In turn, Eddy County Emergency Manager Jennifer Armendariz said that a landing zone for a medical helicopter had been prepared to evacuate the injured.

For reference

The HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery is the largest in New Mexico. Its crude oil processing capacity is 100,000 barrels per day.

The enterprise serves markets in the southwestern United States, processing oil obtained from the Permian Basin, which is one of the busiest in the world.

HF Sinclair, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, also owns and operates refineries in Kansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Washington, and Utah.

Recall

A powerful explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in Tennessee, killing 18 people.

A deadly explosion occurred at a plant in the United States: what is known about the incident in Louisville13.11.24, 13:39 • 16303 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
New Mexico
United States