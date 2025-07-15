$41.780.04
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM • 7228 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 37147 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 52636 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 59251 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 53397 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 43487 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 36441 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 64384 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58570 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24349 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Powerful earthquake shakes northern Philippines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1368 views

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on the morning of July 15, 2025, in the Ilocos region, Philippines, 69 km off the coast. The epicenter was several tens of kilometers deep under the seabed, near the city of Laoag, which is the capital of the province of Ilocos Norte.

Powerful earthquake shakes northern Philippines

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred 69 km away in the Ilocos region, Philippines, on Tuesday morning, July 15, 2025.

Reported by UNN with reference to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Details

On Tuesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred in the Ilocos region, located in the northwestern part of Luzon Island, Philippines. The earthquake occurred at approximately 10:38 AM (2:38 GMT) local time, at a depth of several tens of kilometers beneath the seabed, a few kilometers from the city of Laoag, the capital of Ilocos Norte province.

Addition

On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of the Moluccan Islands in Indonesia. The earthquake occurred almost 180 km west of the city of Tual, in the eastern province of Maluku, at 12:49 local time at a depth ranging from 80 to 97 kilometers. According to official data, the earthquake did not cause a tsunami threat.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred on July 13 in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Indonesia
Philippines
Tesla
