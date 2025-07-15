Powerful earthquake shakes northern Philippines

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred 69 km away in the Ilocos region, Philippines, on Tuesday morning, July 15, 2025.

Reported by UNN with reference to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Details

On Tuesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred in the Ilocos region, located in the northwestern part of Luzon Island, Philippines. The earthquake occurred at approximately 10:38 AM (2:38 GMT) local time, at a depth of several tens of kilometers beneath the seabed, a few kilometers from the city of Laoag, the capital of Ilocos Norte province.

Addition

On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of the Moluccan Islands in Indonesia. The earthquake occurred almost 180 km west of the city of Tual, in the eastern province of Maluku, at 12:49 local time at a depth ranging from 80 to 97 kilometers. According to official data, the earthquake did not cause a tsunami threat.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred on July 13 in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA.