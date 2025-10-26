Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
Kyiv • UNN
On October 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in Ukraine. The schedules will affect industrial consumers from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 19:00.
On Monday, October 27, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. This was reported by "Ukrenergo", according to UNN.
Details
From 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 19:00, power limitation schedules for industry will be in effect. Restriction measures for household consumers are not foreseen.
At the same time, "Ukrenergo" warned: the scope of restrictions may change.
Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region
Recall
