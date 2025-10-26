Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27

On Monday, October 27, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. This was reported by "Ukrenergo", according to UNN.

From 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 19:00, power limitation schedules for industry will be in effect. Restriction measures for household consumers are not foreseen.

At the same time, "Ukrenergo" warned: the scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region - Ukrainians were warned.

