Power outages on October 27: DTEK updated schedules in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region
DTEK updated power outage schedules for Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region for October 27. This is due to the difficult situation in the energy system and the power outage in 54 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region due to bad weather.
In Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, electricity outage schedules were updated on October 27.
Below we publish photos of electricity outage schedules in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Kyiv.
At the same time, DTEK will promptly report any changes in the situation.
In several regions of Ukraine on October 27, hourly electricity outages were forcibly introduced in the amount of 1 to 2.5 queues due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The reason is bad weather: it left 54 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity.