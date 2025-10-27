Power outages on October 27: DTEK updated schedules in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region

$42.000.10
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 6752 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 10386 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22066 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21366 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 27189 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 36797 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 39985 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36256 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34244 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28028 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 12573 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22058 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 90118 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 111439 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 127658 views
Power outages on October 27: DTEK updated schedules in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1632 views

DTEK updated power outage schedules for Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region for October 27. This is due to the difficult situation in the energy system and the power outage in 54 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region due to bad weather.

Power outages on October 27: DTEK updated schedules in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region

In Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, electricity outage schedules were updated on October 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Below we publish photos of electricity outage schedules in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

At the same time, DTEK will promptly report any changes in the situation.

Recall

In several regions of Ukraine on October 27, hourly electricity outages were forcibly introduced in the amount of 1 to 2.5 queues due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The reason is bad weather: it left 54 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

