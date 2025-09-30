$41.320.16
Power outages in Odesa region due to bad weather: some districts are still partially without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

Due to bad weather in Odesa region, 27 settlements are partially without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, water and gas supply are operating normally.

Power outages in Odesa region due to bad weather: some districts are still partially without power

Due to bad weather in Odesa region, there are power outages, 27 settlements are still partially without electricity, said the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper in Telegram on Tuesday, updating the information as of 2 p.m., writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the bad weather hit the region on the night of September 30. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district was the most affected. In the morning, 12.9 thousand consumers were without electricity.

"Energy workers have restored power to 10 settlements. Work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather continues," Kiper noted.

All services, according to him, are working in an enhanced mode.

"As of 2 p.m., 27 settlements are partially de-energized, mainly in Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts. Emergency crews have been involved to restore power supply," the head of the OVA said.

According to him, State Emergency Service units worked to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Odesa and Chornomorsk.

"Water and gas supply in the region is working as usual," Kiper noted.

According to forecasters, today, September 30, unfavorable weather conditions will persist in Odesa region - heavy rains and wind gusts up to 14 m/s.

Bad weather hit Odesa: flooded streets and restricted traffic30.09.25, 10:59 • 2402 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa