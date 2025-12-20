Power outage schedules to continue on Sunday: details

Power outage schedules on Sunday, December 21, will be applied in most regions of Ukraine, Ukrenergo reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, December 21, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. - Ukrenergo reported.

The reason for introducing the restriction measures is called "the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities."

"The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.