"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 572 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 2298 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 3054 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 10153 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 19527 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 23198 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 23672 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23171 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19238 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Financial Times

Power outage schedules to continue on Sunday: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Tomorrow, December 21, hourly power outage schedules and capacity restrictions will be introduced in Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Power outage schedules to continue on Sunday: details

Power outage schedules on Sunday, December 21, will be applied in most regions of Ukraine, Ukrenergo reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, December 21, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- Ukrenergo reported.

The reason for introducing the restriction measures is called "the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities."

"The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Julia Shramko

