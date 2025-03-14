Portugal is considering expanding aid to Ukraine within the EU and NATO
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal has announced his intention to expand support for Ukraine, coordinating with the EU and NATO. The country is ready to increase assistance in various areas, including the F-16 program.
Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel has announced his intention to increase support for Ukraine in coordination with the European Union and NATO. He stressed that Portugal is already participating in the F-16 pilot training program, but the country is ready to scale up its assistance in various areas. He stated this during a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN. correspondent
Details
"We intend to improve our assistance to Ukraine in the context of the European Union and NATO."
As you know, we have this program with the training of F-16 pilots. Of course, we can help in different dimensions, this could also be something that we could scale up.
But this is something that is quite technical, because we are dealing with all the possibilities of providing assistance in the military field, in particular, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as investing in Ukrainian industry, and so on. Now this is fully coordinated with our partners within NATO and the European Union," the minister said.
He also noted that the distribution of obligations among partners takes place in accordance with the capabilities of each country, but Portugal is ready to respond to requests from allies and Ukraine for further support.
