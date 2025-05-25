The head coach of "Atletico", Argentine Diego Simeone and his wife Karla Pereyra witnessed the murder of Andriy Portnov, advisor to the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication El Espanol.

Details

According to the publication, the coach's wife, Kayra Pereyra, confirmed that on Wednesday, May 21, she and her husband witnessed the shooting of Portnov near the gates of the American School of Pozuelo de Alarcon, where her children study.

It was a very difficult time for everyone. I ask for great respect for the families who suffered. The truth is that it is important for us to take care of children and protect them - said Simeone's wife.

It is noted that Portnov was shot near the American school of Pozuelo de Alarcon, where Simeone's daughters - eight-year-old Francesca and five-year-old Valentina - study. Portnov's children also study there.

Let us remind you

On May 21, 2025, an unknown person shot Andriy Portnov near the American School in Madrid. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Pozuelo area.

Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain, tried to transfer an elite mansion worth 2.5 million euros to his children. This happened shortly before the murder of the ex-deputy head of the AP during the Yanukovych era.

The Spanish judge classified the case of Andriy Portnov's murder. 9 cartridges were found at the crime scene, which indicates the intentional murder of the former Yanukovych advisor.

The Spanish police are investigating the murder of Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head of the Administration of President Viktor Yanukovych, as a contract killing. Investigators have ruled out that the killer fled the scene on a motorcycle or by metro.

In the case of Portnov's murder, procedures are still ongoing, which are waiting for their time to be made public - Sybiha