In the case of Portnov's murder, procedures are still ongoing, which are waiting for their time to be made public - Sybiha

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, said that in the case of the murder of Andriy Portnov, an associate of the former President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, the relevant procedures are still ongoing with the Spanish side. In our country, all the necessary bodies are prepared for further response to the situation. Sybiha told journalists about this, reports UNN.

Since he (Portnov – Ed.) was a citizen of Ukraine, we received official formal information from the Spanish side. Now there are relevant procedures that require time to be published. I mean, from the Spanish side - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed all the necessary bodies for further response to the situation surrounding the murder of Andriy Portnov.

We have information about the fact of the murder. Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in accordance with the established procedure, informed all involved bodies for further response - Sybiha explained.

Addition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder in Madrid, Spain on May 21 of the former Deputy Head of the Administration of President Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov.

Earlier, the Spanish police suggested that the attack was carried out by a group of people. The investigation is being carried out by the Homicide Group No. 5 together with the Criminalistics Department of the Madrid Regional Department. Spanish National Police.