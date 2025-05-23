$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 40237 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 39223 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 43169 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 58538 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 54511 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 48555 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 48873 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46206 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 158220 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67011 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Publications
Exclusives
In the case of Portnov's murder, procedures are still ongoing, which are waiting for their time to be made public - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced that procedures are ongoing on the Spanish side in the case of the murder of Andriy Portnov. In Ukraine, all bodies are ready to respond.

In the case of Portnov's murder, procedures are still ongoing, which are waiting for their time to be made public - Sybiha

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, said that in the case of the murder of Andriy Portnov, an associate of the former President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, the relevant procedures are still ongoing with the Spanish side. In our country, all the necessary bodies are prepared for further response to the situation. Sybiha told journalists about this, reports UNN.

Since he (Portnov – Ed.) was a citizen of Ukraine, we received official formal information from the Spanish side. Now there are relevant procedures that require time to be published. I mean, from the Spanish side

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed all the necessary bodies for further response to the situation surrounding the murder of Andriy Portnov.

We have information about the fact of the murder. Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in accordance with the established procedure, informed all involved bodies for further response

- Sybiha explained.

Addition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder in Madrid, Spain on May 21 of the former Deputy Head of the Administration of President Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov.

Earlier, the Spanish police suggested that the attack was carried out by a group of people. The investigation is being carried out by the Homicide Group No. 5 together with the Criminalistics Department of the Madrid Regional Department. Spanish National Police.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Spain
Madrid
Ukraine
