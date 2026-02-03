Porsche may abandon its electric car lineup - Bloomberg

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
10:15 PM • 5278 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 11430 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 14028 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 15877 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 17121 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 13804 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 22052 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 30393 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16976 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24768 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 10908 views
Court keeps policewoman in custody in case of 6-year-old girl's death in PrylukyFebruary 3, 05:40 PM • 4670 views
Ukraine and NATO discussed urgent assistance for energy sector recovery through the EADRCC mechanismFebruary 3, 05:48 PM • 4268 views
Blackout occurred in Russia's Belgorod: missile attack reportedFebruary 3, 05:56 PM • 4104 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 8942 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 23064 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 25124 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 64513 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 73685 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 56712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 8970 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 10918 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 14642 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 21808 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 32872 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
The Diplomat

Porsche may abandon its electric car lineup - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2596 views

Porsche AG is considering discontinuing its electric Boxster and Cayman 718 sports car lineup due to development delays and rising costs. This is attributed to budget constraints and declining sales in China.

Porsche may abandon its electric car lineup - Bloomberg
Dean Smith

Porsche AG is considering discontinuing its electric sports car line to cut costs, which have sharply increased due to an overly ambitious bet on electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, UNN writes.

Details

New CEO Michael Leiters may abandon the planned Boxster and Cayman 718 electric vehicle lineup due to development delays and rising costs, sources said.

Gasoline versions of these two models have for many years been a relatively affordable way to own a Porsche, with a starting price of around 70,000 euros ($82,754), the publication writes. Their production was discontinued in 2025.

This move may be necessary as Porsche faces budget constraints due to falling sales in China and the cost of reversing its EV strategy. Discussions about adding a plug-in hybrid option to the new lineup only complicated matters, as such a car requires a different platform, sources said. This would delay the project by several years, putting Porsche at risk of implementing outdated technologies at a time when the company needs to generate excitement around its products, they added.

While abandoning the line is one of the options Leiters is considering, he has not yet made a final decision, sources said.

The CEO, who has held the position since January 1 after succeeding Oliver Blume, is under pressure to balance cost constraints with concerns about underutilization of factories due to lower-than-expected demand for Porsche electric vehicles.

EV sales surpassed gasoline car sales in the EU for the first time27.01.26, 17:14 • 3403 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Technology
Trend
Brand
Porsche
Bloomberg L.P.
China