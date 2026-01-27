Pornhub restricts access in the UK due to online safety law

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 7780 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 9958 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 21323 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 16526 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 13846 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 23772 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 25802 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17034 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 19054 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33820 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 32906 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 15874 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 20120 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 20238 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 22926 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 7760 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 7320 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 21311 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 22934 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 23764 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Musician
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 2134 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 10846 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 27342 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 26535 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 26766 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Shahed-136

Pornhub restricts access in the UK due to online safety law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Pornhub will restrict access to its website in the UK from February 2 due to the requirements of the online safety law regarding mandatory age verification for users.

Pornhub restricts access in the UK due to online safety law

Pornhub will no longer be fully accessible in the UK from February 2, its parent company Aylo announced on Tuesday, citing the consequences of the UK's Online Safety Act. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Aylo stated that they had tried to comply with the law after the so-called "Children's Codes" came into force last summer, which oblige adult websites to implement highly effective age verification. However, according to Aylo's Vice President of Brand and Communities, Alexandra Kekesi, users - both adults and minors - are massively migrating to sites that do not comply with these requirements.

Despite these findings being communicated to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the UK communications regulator Ofcom, "we continue to see the same thing," she noted. Aylo added that users who pass age verification by the February 2 deadline will still have access to the site.

European Commission investigates spread of illegal content through Elon Musk's Grok chatbot26.01.26, 15:27 • 5292 views

During a press conference, Aylo's lawyers insisted that responsibility for this decision should be placed on the government, not Ofcom, and stated that only device-level age verification, which could be implemented by companies such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft, could solve the problem.

"This law itself, not our regulator, inherently pushes both adults and children into the worst corners of the internet - to the most dangerous content," said Solomon Friedman, partner at Ethical Capital Partners and a lawyer representing Aylo.

"And while Aylo has in good faith tried to be part of this ecosystem for six months, collecting data and sharing it with the government, now that data speaks for itself. This law not only fails to protect children - it puts both children and adults online at even greater risk," he added.

Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often10.12.25, 12:30 • 48099 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Pornhub
Great Britain
Microsoft
Apple Inc.
Google