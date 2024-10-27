Pope's summit: women should play more roles in the church, but without ordination
The Vatican synod voted to expand the role of women in church leadership, but without the right to be ordained as priests. Out of 368 delegates, almost 60 were women, and all 151 proposals were supported.
The Vatican summit ended with a call for more active participation of women in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, but without ordination as priests, as some reformers had hoped. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN .
The synod concluded a four-year consultation process aimed at taking into account the views of Catholics around the world. Pope Francis granted the right to vote at the synod not only to bishops but also to some lay people, including almost 60 women out of 368 delegates.
Each of the 151 proposals was put to a vote. Although all of them received the required two-thirds of the vote, the proposal to expand the role of women in the leadership of the Church, where the clergy remains exclusively male, met with the greatest resistance.
Advocates of expanding women's participation had hoped that the synod would allow women to serve as deacons. Although the synod did not take this step, the final document states that "there are no reasons or obstacles for women to participate in leadership roles in the church.
Recall
On October 10, Pope Francis met with the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Sviatoslav in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace. He assured the head of the UGCC that he would continue to support Ukraine and would not let the world forget about it.