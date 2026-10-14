Pope Leo began walking around the hospital ward after surgery — how his recovery is progressing
Kyiv • UNN
After the removal of a nodule in his lung, Pope Leo XIV underwent respiratory physiotherapy and began walking around the ward. His recovery is in line with expectations.
After the operation, Pope Leo has already undergone respiratory physiotherapy and begun walking around the ward, UNN reports, citing Vatican News.
Details
According to the press service of the Holy See, this morning the Pope underwent blood tests and a chest X-ray, as scheduled after the operation. The results confirm a normal postoperative course: the indicators are within the normal range for this type of surgery.
The Holy Father underwent respiratory physiotherapy and began walking around the ward. He resumed regular meals, having breakfast and lunch. The recovery process is proceeding as expected
Pope Leo XIV Underwent Lung Surgery: What Is Known About His Condition13.10.26, 22:54 • 6132 views
In addition
The pontiff underwent surgery at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. During the procedure, doctors removed a small nodule from his lung. The Vatican confirmed that the operation was successful and proceeded as planned.
According to Sky News, this is Leo XIV's first serious health problem since the beginning of his pontificate.
Additional information about the pontiff's postoperative condition, the length of his hospital stay, and his further recovery is not currently known to the general public.
What the Pope himself said about his illness
Earlier, Leo XIV himself spoke about the details of his illness. According to himthe lung growth was detected at an early stage, and doctors assured him that removing it would not be difficult, since the nodule was "well localized." The doctors convinced the pontiff that he needed to undergo surgery, and he decided to agree.
Pope Leo decided to undergo surgery at Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. On the day of the operation, he arrived there by car. He walked under his own power to the square, where he was met by a medical team led by his attending physician, Luigi Carbone.
Let us recall
Earlier lung problems were experienced by the predecessor of the current pontiff — Pope Francis. In February 2025, he was hospitalized with pneumonia. He never fully recovered and died in April of the same year.