Pope Leo after meeting with Zelenskyy called for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine

Today, December 9, Pope Leo XIV received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in audience at Castel Gandolfo. The Pontiff called for continued dialogue and directed his urgent appeal for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This was reported by the Vatican press service, writes UNN.

This morning, December 9, 2025, His Holiness Leo XIV received in audience at his residence in Castel Gandolfo His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. - the report says.

During the friendly conversation, which focused on the war in Ukraine, the Holy Father emphasized the need for continued dialogue and expressed his urgent desire that current diplomatic initiatives lead to a just and lasting peace.

In addition, the issue of prisoners of war and the need to ensure the return of Ukrainian children to their families were also discussed.

The meeting lasted about half an hour at Villa Barberini.

