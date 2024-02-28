Pope Francis to be examined in hospital in Rome due to flu - media

Pope Francis, who is suffering from the flu, was taken to a hospital in Rome for examination. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The 87-year-old pontiff has reportedly been experiencing a number of health problems lately . He canceled meetings on Saturday and Monday due to ill health. He also skipped the reading at his weekly Wednesday audience, entrusting this task to his assistant and telling the faithful that he was still unwell.

On Sunday, as usual, he addressed the crowd in St. Peter's Square to deliver his message "Angel of the Lord." When the Pope spoke, his voice sounded hoarse and he coughed a little.

Recall

In December, the Pope was forced to cancel his planned trip to the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai due to the effects of influenza and pneumonia.

In January, he was unable to complete a speech due to bronchitis. Later that month, he said he was feeling better, despite "some pain.

As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had part of his lung removed.

The Pope also has difficulty walking and regularly uses a wheelchair or cane. On Wednesday, he arrived at the indoor audience in a wheelchair.

Pope Francis celebrates 87th birthday