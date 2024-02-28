Pope Francis to be examined in hospital in Rome due to flu - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39082 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 150921 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90597 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 322804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201740 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237491 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159162 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372464 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 150921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322804 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266422 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26592 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35040 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33622 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92604 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99317 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Pope Francis to be examined in hospital in Rome due to flu - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26744 views

Pope Francis was taken to a hospital in Rome for examination in connection with the flu.

Pope Francis to be examined in hospital in Rome due to flu - media

Pope Francis, who is suffering from the flu, was taken to a hospital in Rome for examination. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The 87-year-old pontiff has reportedly been experiencing a number of health problems lately  . He canceled meetings on Saturday and Monday due to ill health. He also skipped the reading at his weekly Wednesday audience, entrusting this task to his assistant and telling the faithful that he was still unwell.

On Sunday, as usual, he addressed the crowd in St. Peter's Square to deliver his message "Angel of the Lord." When the Pope spoke, his voice sounded hoarse and he coughed a little.

Recall

In December, the Pope was forced to cancel his planned trip to the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai due to the effects of influenza and pneumonia.

In January, he was unable to complete a speech due to bronchitis. Later that month, he said he was feeling better, despite "some pain.

As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had part of his lung removed.

The Pope also has difficulty walking and regularly uses a wheelchair or cane. On Wednesday, he arrived at the indoor audience in a wheelchair.

Pope Francis celebrates 87th birthday18.12.23, 05:50 • 31081 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Reuters
Rome
Pope Francis
Argentina
Dubai
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87