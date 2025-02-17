Pope Francis remains ‘under hospital control’, with his health condition being assessed by doctors as complex

His stay at the Pontifex Hospital has been extended. All tests performed so far indicate a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

The clinical picture of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized since last Friday, February 14, at Gemelli Hospital in Rome due to an exacerbation of bronchitis and a respiratory tract infection, is “complex” and “will require an appropriate hospital stay.” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters when new information about the Pope's health was released on Monday. As noted, despite his illness, Francis is in “good spirits.

For reference

Jorge Mario Bergoglio is 88 years old.

Before his hospitalization, after his usual Friday morning meetings, Francis admitted that he was having difficulty breathing and several times asked his aides to read his speeches aloud on his behalf.

At his weekly general audience last Wednesday, he said he “can't read” his speeches yet, adding with a smile: “I hope I can next time.

A source close to the Pope said on Monday that Francis was hospitalized after a “very stressful” two weeks during which “he was weakened.

Pope to remain in hospital and miss Sunday prayer due to health condition