Pope Francis cuts salaries for cardinals - media
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Francis has announced that the salaries of cardinals in the Vatican will be cut starting November 1. The decision is aimed at curbing the budget deficit and demonstrating a “spirit of service and substance.
In a letter addressed to the members of the Holy College, the pontiff announced interference with the amount of the cardinals' allowances. The cuts will help curb the Vatican's budget deficit.
Writes UNN with reference to Ansa.
On November 1, the salaries of cardinals working in the curia will be reduced. The letter, addressed to the “principal staff of the College of Cardinals” and signed by the highly influential head of the Secretariat for the Economy, Prefect Maximino Caballero, contains a desperate message that at this stage of economic reform “a sign of concrete demonstration of the spirit of service and substance is needed.
The measures are necessary to curb the Vatican's budget deficit.
