Pope Francis assures UGCC head that he “will not let the world forget about Ukraine”

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44008 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135809 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141927 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180332 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140577 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140385 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140385 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90210 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107984 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110118 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171238 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198655 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187664 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187664 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140385 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140577 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145849 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137325 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137325 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154270 views
Pope Francis assures UGCC head that he "will not let the world forget about Ukraine"
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 15212 views

Pope Francis assures UGCC head that he “will not let the world forget about Ukraine”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15212 views

During his meeting with the head of the UGCC, Pope Francis assured of further support for Ukraine and the use of diplomatic mechanisms to end the war. He emphasized the need to help Ukraine before the winter.

On October 10, Pope Francis met with the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Patriarch Sviatoslav  , at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace. He assured the head of the UGCC that he would continue to support Ukraine and would not let the world forget about it.  This was reported by the press service of the UGCC, UNN reports. 

Details

Pope Francis promised Sviatoslav that he would and continue to support Ukraine and use all diplomatic mechanisms of the Holy See to end the war in Ukraine. The Pope pointed out the need to mobilize all efforts to help Ukraine on the eve of winter and assured that "will not let the world forget about Ukraine.

In his turn, Sviatoslav pointed out that an important task is now to resist the militarization of religion, which is observed in Russian aggression against Ukraine. 

The head of the UGCC thanked the Pope for his constant assistance and mediation in the process of releasing prisoners, including priests. 

He paid special attention to humanitarian issues, particularly on the eve of winter. "Russia systematically destroys the civilian infrastructure of our cities and villages, hits residential areas. Today, it is obvious to everyone that denazification means the destruction of the Ukrainian people, Ukraine without Ukrainians," Sviatoslav emphasized. 

He also thanked the Pope for his repeated condemnations of missile attacks on civilian targets. 

Pope Francis to meet with Zelensky at the end of the week09.10.24, 15:44 • 11083 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
pope-francisPope Francis
ukraineUkraine
vatican-cityVatican City

