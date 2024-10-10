Pope Francis assures UGCC head that he “will not let the world forget about Ukraine”

On October 10, Pope Francis met with the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Patriarch Sviatoslav , at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace. He assured the head of the UGCC that he would continue to support Ukraine and would not let the world forget about it. This was reported by the press service of the UGCC, UNN reports.

Details

Pope Francis promised Sviatoslav that he would and continue to support Ukraine and use all diplomatic mechanisms of the Holy See to end the war in Ukraine. The Pope pointed out the need to mobilize all efforts to help Ukraine on the eve of winter and assured that "will not let the world forget about Ukraine.

In his turn, Sviatoslav pointed out that an important task is now to resist the militarization of religion, which is observed in Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The head of the UGCC thanked the Pope for his constant assistance and mediation in the process of releasing prisoners, including priests.

He paid special attention to humanitarian issues, particularly on the eve of winter. "Russia systematically destroys the civilian infrastructure of our cities and villages, hits residential areas. Today, it is obvious to everyone that denazification means the destruction of the Ukrainian people, Ukraine without Ukrainians," Sviatoslav emphasized.

He also thanked the Pope for his repeated condemnations of missile attacks on civilian targets.

Pope Francis to meet with Zelensky at the end of the week