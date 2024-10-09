Pope Francis to meet with Zelensky at the end of the week

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44008 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135809 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141927 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180332 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pope Francis to meet with Zelensky at the end of the week

Pope Francis to meet with Zelensky at the end of the week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 11084 views

Pope Francis will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 11 in Rome. During the visit, Zelenskyy is also expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

This week, on October 11, Pope Francis will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

The meeting is expected to take place on the morning of Friday, October 11. Zelenskyy is also expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this week during his stay in Rome.

Addendum

The last time Francis saw the Ukrainian president was on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in southern Italy this summer.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

