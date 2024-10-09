Pope Francis to meet with Zelensky at the end of the week

This week, on October 11, Pope Francis will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

The meeting is expected to take place on the morning of Friday, October 11. Zelenskyy is also expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this week during his stay in Rome.

Addendum

The last time Francis saw the Ukrainian president was on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in southern Italy this summer.

Pope Francis once again calls to pray for Ukraine