Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
40%
748mm
Actual
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Poor countries suffer the most from climate, but don't receive money - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

A new Climate Risk Vulnerability Index has revealed that poor countries suffer the most from climate change but do not receive sufficient funding. The authors of the Index warn that cuts in aid from the US and the UK will worsen the situation.

Poor countries suffer the most from climate, but don't receive money - research

A new Climate Risk Vulnerability Index has been presented, identifying countries with a high risk of natural disasters and low access to funding. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the authors, the Index combines climate risks and financial capacity and should help donors allocate support more effectively.

"The countries that need adaptation funding the most are not necessarily the ones that receive it," said co-author of the Index Gautam Jain of Columbia University.

The Index covers 188 countries, with Norway being the least vulnerable and Guinea-Bissau being the most. There are over 2 billion people in the "red zone", mostly in Africa.

"Every country needs more support to adapt to climate change," emphasized project manager Jeffrey Schlegelmilch.

The authors warn that cuts in aid from the US and the UK will make vulnerable countries even more vulnerable.

Reference

The Climate Risk Vulnerability Index was developed by Columbia University with the support of the Rockefeller Foundation. It aims to draw attention to the problem of chronic underfunding of climate adaptation, which is predicted to be a key topic at the COP30 conference in November in Brazil.

Extreme weather conditions have become more frequent due to climate change – NASA research17.06.25, 17:34 • 3284 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NASA
Brazil
Africa
Norway
United Kingdom
United States
