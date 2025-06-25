Poor countries suffer the most from climate, but don't receive money - research

A new Climate Risk Vulnerability Index has been presented, identifying countries with a high risk of natural disasters and low access to funding. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the authors, the Index combines climate risks and financial capacity and should help donors allocate support more effectively.

"The countries that need adaptation funding the most are not necessarily the ones that receive it," said co-author of the Index Gautam Jain of Columbia University.

The Index covers 188 countries, with Norway being the least vulnerable and Guinea-Bissau being the most. There are over 2 billion people in the "red zone", mostly in Africa.

"Every country needs more support to adapt to climate change," emphasized project manager Jeffrey Schlegelmilch.

The authors warn that cuts in aid from the US and the UK will make vulnerable countries even more vulnerable.

Reference

The Climate Risk Vulnerability Index was developed by Columbia University with the support of the Rockefeller Foundation. It aims to draw attention to the problem of chronic underfunding of climate adaptation, which is predicted to be a key topic at the COP30 conference in November in Brazil.

