Political assassination in the center of Mexico City: killers on motorcycles shot two assistants to the mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In the center of Mexico City, killers shot two of Mayor Clara Brugada's closest aides. According to preliminary data, the motive for the attack was revenge by an organized criminal group.
In the very center of Mexico City, armed assailants shot two of the closest aides of the capital's mayor, Clara Brugada, in broad daylight. The deaths of Ximena Guzman and Jose Munoz have shaken Mexico, which is already suffering from political violence related to organized crime. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
According to the publication, two high-ranking members of the team of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada were killed on Tuesday as a result of a brazen attack right in the city center. Armed killers on a motorcycle ambushed the avenue where the mayor's personal secretary Ximena Guzman and advisor Jose Munoz were.
According to local authorities and the federal prosecutor's office, the attack occurred in the afternoon when Guzman stopped to pick up Munoz. According to eyewitnesses and law enforcement, two men on a motorcycle drove up to them.
Two armed men on a motorcycle approached Munoz and shot him on the street. Then the attackers fired at least four shots at Guzman, who was inside the car, killing her, a federal prosecutor's office official said.
The crime immediately caused a wide resonance, because Mexico City was still considered a relatively safe place in a country that faces brutal violence every day, including against political figures.
I am very saddened by the loss of Ximena and Pepe (Jose), with whom we shared dreams and struggles for many years
She promised that the killers of Guzman and Munoz will not go unpunished: We will not stop until the whole truth is established and the perpetrators are punished
She thanked President Claudia Sheinbaum, who previously held the post of mayor of Mexico City, for her support.
This is a shameful incident, and we will provide the mayor with all the necessary support
Reasons for the attack
According to preliminary estimates by experts, the motive for the attack was probably revenge by an organized criminal group.
It was a sharp message sent to Clara (Brugada), undoubtedly committed by drug traffickers
According to him, criminal groups have repeatedly attacked the capital's authorities in response to actions against drug trafficking.
A motorcycle, which was probably used by the attackers, as well as another car in the Iztacalco district, were seized at the scene of the attack. Investigators are currently analyzing ballistic materials and fingerprints.
Local media published a photo of a black Audi car with four bullet holes in the windshield. The bodies of the dead were covered with sheets – one in the car, the other on the sidewalk.
Let's add
In 2020, the then Mexico City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch miraculously survived an assassination attempt that killed two of his bodyguards. He publicly accused the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel – one of the most dangerous groups in the country – of the attack.
Let us remind you
In the Mexican state of Veracruz, a candidate for mayor of the city of Texistepec, Yesenia Lara Gutierrez, was shot dead during a live broadcast. The incident occurred during a public event that was broadcast live on Facebook. As a result of the attack, three more people were killed and three others were injured. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the attack and said she had no information about its motives yet. She added that her government is cooperating with officials in the state of Veracruz and has offered federal support.