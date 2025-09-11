Polish Patriot systems are ineffective against a large number of "Shaheds" - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the Patriot systems in service with Poland are ineffective against massive drone attacks. This is partly because anti-aircraft missiles are significantly more expensive than drones, Zelenskyy noted during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

"50-60 missiles are produced today by the USA, the main manufacturer of these missiles in the world per month. Patriot will not help anyone in the fight against 'Shaheds'. This is a weapon against ballistic missiles. When we are hit by 500-800 Shaheds a day, it is clear that Patriot is not against drones," the President explained.

He added that spending missiles to shoot down drones is financially unjustified, as drones are significantly cheaper.

"A Patriot missile costs 2-3 million dollars, a Shahed or Geran drone costs up to 100 thousand dollars. Collecting appropriate systems like Patriot, SAMP/T or other systems that are not so expensive, or using the experience that was yesterday, when missiles of 1 million, 1.2 million were used on planes, is not the way," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones. Our state is ready to help with technology, crew training, and necessary intelligence.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia's drone attack on Poland could be part of, so to speak, a joint training plan between Belarus and Russia.