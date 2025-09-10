Polish investors continue business in Ukraine despite Russian attacks - Polish Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Polish investors, including the woodworking company Barlinek, continue to operate in Ukraine, despite significant losses from Russian strikes. Barlinek's factory in Vinnytsia was attacked by Russian drones in July, resulting in injuries and destruction.
Polish investors want to continue doing business in Ukraine despite losses from Russian attacks. This was announced by the Deputy State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Henryka Mościcka-Dendys, on the social network X, as reported by UNN.
Russian drones hit the Barlinek Group factory (wood processing company – IF-U) in Vinnytsia in July this year. The director of the enterprise assured me today that despite the losses, Barlinek wants to continue its presence in Ukraine. Polish investors actively support Ukraine's development and build PL-UA economic partnership
It should be recalled that on July 16, Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the incident, noting that the attack was deliberate.
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian embassy due to this attack. The enterprise is engaged in civilian production and is part of Polish business.
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"10.09.25, 00:51 • 5720 views