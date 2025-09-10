$41.250.03
September 9, 07:32 PM • 15798 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 24877 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 28523 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 19144 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 46413 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 75571 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 61463 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 37307 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30763 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29859 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Polish investors continue business in Ukraine despite Russian attacks - Polish Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Polish investors, including the woodworking company Barlinek, continue to operate in Ukraine, despite significant losses from Russian strikes. Barlinek's factory in Vinnytsia was attacked by Russian drones in July, resulting in injuries and destruction.

Polish investors continue business in Ukraine despite Russian attacks - Polish Foreign Ministry

Polish investors want to continue doing business in Ukraine despite losses from Russian attacks. This was announced by the Deputy State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Henryka Mościcka-Dendys, on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

Russian drones hit the Barlinek Group factory (wood processing company – IF-U) in Vinnytsia in July this year. The director of the enterprise assured me today that despite the losses, Barlinek wants to continue its presence in Ukraine. Polish investors actively support Ukraine's development and build PL-UA economic partnership

- wrote Mościcka-Dendys.

It should be recalled that on July 16, Russian drones attacked the Barlinek Group factory in Vinnytsia, causing injuries, including two people with severe burns. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the incident, noting that the attack was deliberate.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian embassy due to this attack. The enterprise is engaged in civilian production and is part of Polish business.

Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"10.09.25, 00:51 • 5720 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Poland