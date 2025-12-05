Polish government failed to override presidential veto on cryptocurrency bill

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2800 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 8368 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 24206 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 22126 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 27632 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 40115 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 47373 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 40402 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 70327 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35333 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 12457 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 22518 views
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - BloombergDecember 5, 10:02 AM • 6258 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 20370 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 9580 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 20476 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 24207 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 37066 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 70327 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 53956 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Bashar al-Assad
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 9750 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 22374 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 25651 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 39532 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 39489 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Su-57
Film
Series

Polish government failed to override presidential veto on cryptocurrency bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government failed to override a presidential veto on a bill regulating cryptocurrencies. This prevented increased oversight of a market that Tusk says is open to exploitation by Russian intelligence and money laundering.

Polish government failed to override presidential veto on cryptocurrency bill

The Polish government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk failed to override a presidential veto on a bill regulating cryptocurrencies, thwarting attempts to tighten oversight of a market that Tusk says is open to exploitation by Russian intelligence and money laundering. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The clash over the cryptocurrency bill became another chapter in the confrontation between liberal Prime Minister Donald Tusk and nationalist President Karol Nawrocki.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk asks Sejm for a closed session for "state security"04.12.25, 15:40 • 2824 views

Tusk insisted on the adoption of a law implementing the EU Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets. This law was supposed to give Poland's financial regulator supervisory powers and introduce criminal liability for offenses in the crypto sphere.

There is no doubt that this market is very vulnerable to exploitation by foreign services, intelligence services and the mafia. The task is for the state to provide tools to ensure that it is not helpless 

Tusk told parliament.

The Prime Minister also held a closed session to present lawmakers with "urgent information regarding national security," and in a post on X, he portrayed the vote as a struggle between "Russian money and services against the security of the state and citizens."

However, President Nawrocki and right-wing parties argue that the regulation is excessive and will scare away crypto companies due to excessive burden.

To stand on this rostrum and say: "Either you vote for the Russian mafia, or you vote for my bill" - this is giving a false choice, and you know it perfectly well 

said the head of the presidential chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, calling on the government to cooperate.

Tusk's government needed a three-fifths majority, but it failed to override the president's veto. Polish security services have previously stated that Moscow used cryptocurrencies to pay people to carry out sabotage, although Russia denied these accusations.

Topic of secret Polish Sejm meeting revealed: Tusk to speak about cryptocurrencies and "Russian trace" – Media04.12.25, 17:03 • 2824 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Reuters
Poland