Polio vaccination according to the new immunization schedule: the Ministry of Health issued a clarification

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has clarified how polio vaccination will be carried out according to the new vaccination schedule. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

As noted by the ministry, children under 5 years old who have not been vaccinated and, accordingly, have no immunity against the virus are most vulnerable to the disease. They added that the virus is transmitted from person to person through feces and saliva, and infection most often occurs through dirty hands, infected food, and water.

Within the updated National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations, there has been a transition to the use of inactivated ("non-live") polio vaccine. Oral polio vaccine (OPV) in the form of drops will no longer be used. The vaccination scheme is also changing. Now it consists of 5 vaccinations with inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), which are carried out at the age of 2, 4, 6, 18 months and 6 years. Revaccination at the age of 14 is canceled - the message of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine states.

Recall

In Ukraine, from January 1, 2026, according to the updated National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations, polio vaccination is carried out only with inactivated polio vaccine.