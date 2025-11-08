Police officer killed in Donetsk region: enemy attacked vehicle

In the Donetsk region, district officer Chingiz Gurbanov was killed as a result of an enemy hit on a car. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Today, the enemy hit the car of Chingiz Gurbanov, a senior district officer of the Volnovakha district police department. The police major served in the Kramatorsk district. - reported the police.

It is noted that Chingiz Gurbanov was born in the city of Dnipro. He served in the Dnipropetrovsk region, then in the Donetsk region. Under bombs and drones, he helped civilians, risking his own life.

The policeman was 42 years old. A man of his word, a defender, a professional - that's how his colleagues will remember him. The fallen hero is survived by his parents, wife, 17-year-old daughter, and 14-year-old son. We share the pain of loss and express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Chingiz Gurbanov. - the message says.

Addition

In the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, an enemy FPV drone attacked a minibus, injuring three civilians. The victims, including the driver and two passengers, were taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries and burns.