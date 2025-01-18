ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103149 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103284 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111293 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113823 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104721 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138576 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103875 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113513 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117042 views

Police launch searches in case of illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad

Police launch searches in case of illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33722 views

Law enforcement officers are conducting more than 200 searches in 19 regions of Ukraine to investigate the illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad. The investigation revealed schemes involving forgery of documents and bribery of officials.

Law enforcement officers have launched more than 200 searches as part of investigations into cases related to the illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The operations are conducted in 19 regions of Ukraine under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office. 

The investigation revealed that the organizers of these crimes acted through fraudulent schemes, forgery, interference with electronic registers and bribery of officials. These methods were used to ensure the illegal departure of men subject to mobilization. 

The National Police notes that all details will be disclosed after the investigation is completed.

Recall

In September, it was reported that at the beginning of martial law, the SBGS exposed more than 570 criminal groups that organized illegal border crossings. More than 200 such groups were detected in 2023, with most attempts recorded in Odesa region.

More than 570 criminal groups organizing illegal border crossing have been exposed since the beginning of martial law - SBGS02.09.24, 11:45 • 15469 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

