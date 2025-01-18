Police launch searches in case of illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad

Law enforcement officers have launched more than 200 searches as part of investigations into cases related to the illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The operations are conducted in 19 regions of Ukraine under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation revealed that the organizers of these crimes acted through fraudulent schemes, forgery, interference with electronic registers and bribery of officials. These methods were used to ensure the illegal departure of men subject to mobilization.

The National Police notes that all details will be disclosed after the investigation is completed.

Recall

In September, it was reported that at the beginning of martial law, the SBGS exposed more than 570 criminal groups that organized illegal border crossings. More than 200 such groups were detected in 2023, with most attempts recorded in Odesa region.

More than 570 criminal groups organizing illegal border crossing have been exposed since the beginning of martial law - SBGS