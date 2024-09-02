More than 570 criminal groups organizing illegal border crossing have been exposed since the beginning of martial law - SBGS

Since the beginning of martial law, 570 criminal groups have been exposed for organizing illegal border crossings, and more than 200 such groups have been exposed this year.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

Since the beginning of martial law, SBGS operatives in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies have exposed more than 570 criminal groups (who organized illegal border crossings - ed.). In fact, more than 200 criminal groups were exposed this year alone - Demchenko says.

He notes that most attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded in Odesa region.

Recall

The number of refusals to cross the border to men who did not have a military registration document has decreased and stabilized at 15-20 refusals per day. At the same time, the majority of men planning to cross the border have the necessary military registration documents.