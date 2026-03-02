Police in Kyiv region detained a man after a shooting and fight in Tarasivka
Kyiv • UNN
In Fastiv region, a 35-year-old man shot at the floor and hit an employee of the establishment after a conflict. A hand grenade and a detonator were found at the detainee's place of residence.
In Fastiv region, a 35-year-old local resident started a fight and a shooting. Law enforcement officers found ammunition at his place of residence. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.
Details
Recently, in the village of Tarasivka, a conflict arose between two men in a shopping pavilion. After a verbal altercation, the perpetrator punched a 26-year-old employee of the same establishment once in the face and fired a pistol shot into the floor. After that, he fled in an unknown direction.
Later, during an urgent search at the offender's place of residence, police officers, together with employees of the explosive technical service, seized a hand grenade and a detonator.
The offender was detained in accordance with procedural requirements and placed in a temporary detention facility.
