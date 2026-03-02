Police in Kyiv region detained a man after a shooting and fight in Tarasivka

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 6404 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 8154 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 8786 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 11365 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 13689 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 11214 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12588 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14901 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 26930 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 16411 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
70%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 35064 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 14596 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 23417 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 22742 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 15174 views
Publications
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 6378 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 15520 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 23087 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 26921 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 136819 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 3080 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 10342 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 11578 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 74597 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 72172 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Airbus A380
Starlink

Police in Kyiv region detained a man after a shooting and fight in Tarasivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

In Fastiv region, a 35-year-old man shot at the floor and hit an employee of the establishment after a conflict. A hand grenade and a detonator were found at the detainee's place of residence.

Police in Kyiv region detained a man after a shooting and fight in Tarasivka

In Fastiv region, a 35-year-old local resident started a fight and a shooting. Law enforcement officers found ammunition at his place of residence. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, in the village of Tarasivka, a conflict arose between two men in a shopping pavilion. After a verbal altercation, the perpetrator punched a 26-year-old employee of the same establishment once in the face and fired a pistol shot into the floor. After that, he fled in an unknown direction.

Later, during an urgent search at the offender's place of residence, police officers, together with employees of the explosive technical service, seized a hand grenade and a detonator.

The offender was detained in accordance with procedural requirements and placed in a temporary detention facility.

In Kyiv, a man was beaten in a hotel, losing an eye; a foreigner was detained for the crime - police23.02.26, 08:36 • 6195 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Search
Skirmishes
Kyiv Oblast