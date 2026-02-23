$43.270.00
February 22, 07:57 PM
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Brent Crude

In Kyiv, a man was beaten in a hotel, losing an eye; a foreigner was detained for the crime - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

A foreigner has been detained on suspicion of assaulting a Kyiv resident in a hotel in the city center. The victim was hospitalized with a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, and loss of an eye.

In Kyiv, a man was beaten in a hotel, losing an eye; a foreigner was detained for the crime - police

In Kyiv, a foreigner was detained on suspicion of brutally beating a Kyiv resident in a hotel in the city center; the victim lost an eye, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred late in the evening in a hotel on Yuriy Illenko Street, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. At that time, the Kyiv police received a report of an assault on a visitor to the establishment.

Law enforcement officers established that a conflict arose between a 38-year-old assailant, who was checking into the hotel, and a 42-year-old local resident, who was attending an event there.

"During the dispute, the offender, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, inflicted numerous blows with his hands and feet to the man's head. Doctors hospitalized the victim with a closed head injury and a concussion. From the received bodily injuries, the man also lost an eye," the police reported.

The suspect was detained and notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm.

For the committed act, the suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Kyiv