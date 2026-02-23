In Kyiv, a man was beaten in a hotel, losing an eye; a foreigner was detained for the crime - police

In Kyiv, a foreigner was detained on suspicion of brutally beating a Kyiv resident in a hotel in the city center; the victim lost an eye, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred late in the evening in a hotel on Yuriy Illenko Street, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. At that time, the Kyiv police received a report of an assault on a visitor to the establishment.

Law enforcement officers established that a conflict arose between a 38-year-old assailant, who was checking into the hotel, and a 42-year-old local resident, who was attending an event there.

"During the dispute, the offender, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, inflicted numerous blows with his hands and feet to the man's head. Doctors hospitalized the victim with a closed head injury and a concussion. From the received bodily injuries, the man also lost an eye," the police reported.

The suspect was detained and notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm.

For the committed act, the suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.

