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Poland will create Europe’s largest Apache attack helicopter service center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10116 views

Poland has signed an agreement with Boeing to create one of Europe’s largest service centers for AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. The country has purchased 96 of these aircraft for $10 billion, with the first ones to arrive in 2028.

Poland will create Europe’s largest Apache attack helicopter service center

Poland is developing large-scale infrastructure to service the American AH-64E Apache attack helicopters that the country purchased from the United States. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Poland purchased 96 AH-64E Apache Guardians for approximately $10 billion. Once it receives all the aircraft, it will have the second-largest Apache fleet in the world after the United States.

Together with Boeing, the Polish companies WZL-1 and WCBKT signed an industrial cooperation agreement. Under the agreements, one of the largest Apache maintenance centers in Europe will be established in Poland. It will handle the repair, overhaul, and maintenance of the helicopters and their individual components.

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The first Apaches purchased by Poland are expected to arrive in 2028. Until then, the Polish military will use eight leased AH-64Ds to train pilots and ground personnel.

The new service center will also have strategic significance for the region, as it will be located near Ukraine and could potentially become part of a broader infrastructure for servicing American helicopters in Central Europe.

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Stepan Haftko

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