November 14, 06:09 PM
Poland reopens two border crossings with Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

On November 17, Poland will reopen two border crossings with Belarus: Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa and Kuźnica Białostocka-Bruzgi. This decision will support residents and businesses, particularly carriers, by allowing passenger traffic and limited truck movement.

On Monday, November 17, Poland will resume operations at two border crossing points with Belarus - Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa and Kuźnica Białostocka-Bruzgi. This was reported by the Polish government on November 14, according to UNN.

On Monday, November 17, we will reopen two border crossings with Belarus in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. The Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration signed a resolution that will resume the operation of the Kuźnica-Białostocka - Bruzgi and Bobrowniki - Berestovitsa crossings. The government is responding to the expectations of residents and businesses, including carriers. This decision was made possible by strengthening border protection with Belarus.

- the message says.

It is noted that this decision is a gesture by Poland to support residents and businesses, particularly carriers. Both checkpoints will be opened for passenger traffic, and limited truck traffic will also be allowed in Bobrowniki.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the resumption of passage through these two points at the end of October during the European Union Cohesion and Border Development Forum in Białystok. According to Tusk, the benefits of opening the crossings for Poles and entrepreneurs outweigh the risks associated with it.

The government will monitor the operation of both border crossings for security and, if any threats are detected, will consider their re-closure.

- emphasized the Polish government.

Currently, the Terespol-Brest crossing is open for passengers in Poland, and the Kukuryki-Kozłowicze road crossing and the Kuźnica Białostocka-Grodno, Siemianówka-Świsłocz, and Terespol-Brest railway crossings are open for freight traffic.

Recall

In October, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the possibility of opening the "Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa" and "Kuźnica-Bruzgi" crossings, which were closed in 2023 and 2021, was being considered. This decision is a "trial" and is possible due to increased border protection.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
European Union
Donald Tusk
Poland