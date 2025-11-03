Another border crossing point with Poland connected to the EES system: what does this mean for travelers

The "Hrebenne - Rava-Ruska" checkpoint has become another one on the border with Poland that has been connected to the European Entry/Exit System (EES), the State Border Guard Service reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The "Hrebenne – Rava-Ruska" checkpoint has been connected to the European EES system. Thus, all Polish checkpoints bordering Ukraine within the Lviv region are already operating in the EES system," the report says.

The only exception, as indicated, is currently the "Dołhobyczów-Uhniv" checkpoint, which operates in test mode. Its full launch is scheduled for November 4.

Addition

The Entry/Exit System is being introduced in EU countries to improve the efficiency of border control and security. During the first entry into EU countries after its launch, citizens of third countries, including Ukrainians, undergo extended registration, which includes facial photography and taking four fingerprints (for persons aged 12 and over). This procedure is performed only once, after which the data is stored in a single EU database, which allows for faster subsequent border crossing.

