Delays possible at Yagodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints on the border with Poland due to new system

08:56 AM • 10477 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 12054 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 14629 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 13986 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 13765 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 22307 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 37559 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65165 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64151 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56344 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Exclusives
Popular news
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 16350 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 20978 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 17451 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 15308 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 17739 views
Publications
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 12291 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 14255 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65117 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64108 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 123163 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 20040 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 41515 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 91766 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 118088 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 65901 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Delays possible at Yagodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints on the border with Poland due to new system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Starting November 3, 2025, the implementation of the digital Entry/Exit System for the Schengen Area may slow down traffic at the Yagodyn-Dorohusk and Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoints. Travelers will need to undergo initial registration, including passport scanning and biometric data collection.

Delays possible at Yagodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints on the border with Poland due to new system

Possible slowdown of traffic at the border with Poland at the Yagodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints due to the new entry/exit system to the Schengen area (EES), the State Customs Service warned on Monday, writes UNN.

Due to the implementation of the digital Entry/Exit System (EES) to the Schengen area, a slowdown in the passage of citizens through the Yagodyn - Dorohusk and Ustyluh - Zosin checkpoints is possible.

- the agency reported.

As indicated, starting from November 3, 2025, that is, from now on, all travelers crossing the border through the specified checkpoints from the Polish side must undergo initial registration at a self-service terminal or with a border guard officer. "This involves scanning a passport and collecting biometric data: photographing and taking fingerprints. Fingerprints are not required for children under 12. During subsequent entries, biometric data will be compared with already existing digital Schengen information," the customs officers explained.

As noted, the implementation of the system may lead to an increase in the time required for control procedures. Therefore, it is recommended to plan trips with more time or choose alternative checkpoints for crossing the border.

Travelers warned: Hungary implemented EES system at all checkpoints with Ukraine29.10.25, 11:57 • 4155 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland