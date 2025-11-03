Delays possible at Yagodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints on the border with Poland due to new system

Possible slowdown of traffic at the border with Poland at the Yagodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints due to the new entry/exit system to the Schengen area (EES), the State Customs Service warned on Monday, writes UNN.

Due to the implementation of the digital Entry/Exit System (EES) to the Schengen area, a slowdown in the passage of citizens through the Yagodyn - Dorohusk and Ustyluh - Zosin checkpoints is possible. - the agency reported.

As indicated, starting from November 3, 2025, that is, from now on, all travelers crossing the border through the specified checkpoints from the Polish side must undergo initial registration at a self-service terminal or with a border guard officer. "This involves scanning a passport and collecting biometric data: photographing and taking fingerprints. Fingerprints are not required for children under 12. During subsequent entries, biometric data will be compared with already existing digital Schengen information," the customs officers explained.

As noted, the implementation of the system may lead to an increase in the time required for control procedures. Therefore, it is recommended to plan trips with more time or choose alternative checkpoints for crossing the border.

Travelers warned: Hungary implemented EES system at all checkpoints with Ukraine