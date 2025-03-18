Poland strengthens cybersecurity ahead of elections

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16483 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106903 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168709 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106302 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342881 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173433 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144778 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196099 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124816 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108143 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Poland strengthens cybersecurity ahead of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7729 views

Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.

Poland strengthens cybersecurity ahead of elections

Poland is working to strengthen security on the Internet and is in talks with social networks in anticipation of increased cyberattacks before the presidential elections in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The so-called "election umbrella" is designed to protect the voting process from any external interference, said Gawkowski, who is also the Minister for Digital Affairs. The Polish government wants social networks to help if attacks intensify closer to the May 18 vote, he added.

Warsaw is on high alert after allegations of foreign interference in Romania's presidential election last year led to an unprecedented Supreme Court decision to cancel the vote and order a rerun. Gawkowski said he was confident that the security services would be able to prevent such attempts at interference in Poland.

Georgescu was banned from participating in the Romanian presidential elections09.03.25, 21:07 • 20475 views

The stakes are high as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hopes his ally, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Tszaskowski, will be the next president and help the government continue to implement its agenda after nearly a decade of nationalist rule, the publication writes.

Gawkowski said his ministry is in constant contact with the election teams of individual presidential candidates. He also met twice with representatives of companies including Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., which have the power to stop disinformation attempts such as "troll farms".

"Disinformation happens every day," Gawkowski said in an interview with Bloomberg. So-called "troll farms" that can spread disinformation through multiple fake accounts or profiles can be activated shortly before election day, the minister said. "That's what we need to pay attention to," he said.

In January, authorities warned that they were observing organized actions and provocations aimed at destabilizing the elections, including attempts to recruit individuals to spread disinformation.

But Poland has not seen any cases of foreign support for candidates, similar to that made by Elon Musk during the parliamentary elections in Germany last month, where the billionaire openly supported the far-right AfD party, the publication writes.

Musk irritated the Germans: Tesla sales in Germany fell by 76%05.03.25, 16:30 • 101852 views

"Everyone can say what they want about the Polish elections, but it is important that they do not interfere," Gawkowski said. - This means not setting algorithms and not allowing illegal financing. We don't see anything like this today.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Bloomberg L.P.
Tesla, Inc.
Warsaw
Elon Musk
Donald Tusk
Microsoft
Poland
