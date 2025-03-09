Georgescu was banned from participating in the Romanian presidential elections
The Central Electoral Bureau of Romania refused to register the candidacy of far-right politician Kelin Georgescu for the May elections. The decision was made by 10 votes to four and can be appealed to the Constitutional Court.
The Central Electoral Bureau of Romania has decided that right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu cannot run in the repeat presidential elections in the country in May.
The Central Electoral Bureau of Romania refused to register the candidacy of far-right politician Kelin Georgescu for the presidential elections. This was reported by a representative of the institution.
"The decision to exclude Georgescu from the presidential race on May 4 is likely to strengthen anti-government sentiments in Romania and benefit the far-right," writes Bloomberg.
The Romanian populist politician has already reacted.
Another direct blow to democracy worldwide! I have just one more message: if democracy falls in Romania, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It's that simple! Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!
Kelin Georgescu won the first round of the presidential elections in November 2024, receiving 22% of the votes.
The Constitutional Court of Romania annulled the elections, citing possible interference from Russia. The entire electoral process was declared invalid. Subsequently, a new date for the presidential and local elections was set for May 4, 2025. Kelin Georgescu, supported by Romanian far-right parties AUR and POT, submitted his candidacy. However, the Central Electoral Commission refused to register the controversial candidate. According to sources, Kelin Georgescu's candidacy was rejected by 10 votes to four.
