Poland stated that some drones that violated its airspace were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3228 views

Dozens of drones that violated Poland's airspace.

Poland stated that some drones that violated its airspace were shot down

Dozens of objects violated Polish airspace tonight. According to the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, some drones were shot down, UNN reports.

"As a result of today's attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drones. This is an act of aggression that poses a real threat to the security of our citizens. By order of the operational commander of the Armed Forces, defensive measures were immediately launched. Polish and allied forces tracked dozens of objects using radars, and, considering those that could pose a threat, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces decided to neutralize them. Some of the drones that invaded our airspace were shot down," the Operational Command said in a statement.

Work is currently underway to locate and identify possible crash sites of these objects. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that it is monitoring the current situation, and Polish and allied forces and resources remain fully ready for further operations.

The Polish authorities also urged citizens, if they find drones or their fragments, not to approach them, not to touch or move them, but to report them to the emergency services or the police.

Recall

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that on the night of September 10, Polish troops opened fire on "objects" that violated the country's airspace, but refrained from explaining the origin of these objects.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineNews of the World
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland